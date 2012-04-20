Two NFL Scouts Think Robert Griffin III Is Severely Overrated

Photo: ESPNU

For a while now it’s been a foregone conclusion that the Washington Redskins will take Baylor’s Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in next week’s draft.But not everyone is so gun-ho on Griffin’s abilities and how they translate to the NFL.



A few scouts who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel think everyone is going nuts over him because they’re ignoring some glaring problems with his game and attitude (via TBL).

“Everybody is just assuming because of the Heisman and the socks and all that bs. . . . they are ignoring a lot of bad tape that he’s had,” a third scout said. “I don’t think he has vision or pocket feel, which to me are the two most important components of quarterbacking. He’s just running around winging it. He’s (Michael) Vick, but not as good a thrower.“

Ouch.

Saying RG3 is a worse throwing quarterback than Vick is quite the insult considering Vick didn’t fully figure out the NFL passing game until recently.

His skills aren’t the only issue that was brought up, though.

“As much as is written about his athleticism, his athleticism under duress in the pocket isn’t even close to Cam Newton’s. This guy, the only way he gets big plays with his feet is if he’s got a wide-open field and the sea opens for him. He’s got a little bit of a selfish streak, too. Everybody was laying on Cam, but for some reason this guy has become gloves off. He doesn’t treat anybody good.” Another scout also questioned the way Griffin deals with people.

Scouts disagree all the time. Likewise, sentiments like these won’t keep the Redskins, or anyone else, from drafting RG3 early in the first round.

Either way, this is the first time we’ve heard anyone speak so poorly of Griffin.

