Robert Griffin III's Knee Injury Is Worse Than Expected: He Will Be Out 6-8 Months

Photo: Fox Sports

Chris Mortensen of ESPN (via Twitter) is reporting that Robert Griffin III has completely torn two ligaments and must undergo “total reconstruction” of his knee. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday morning and he is expected to miss 6-8 months.Originally it was believed that RG3 had only partially torn his ACL and LCL and that he was hoping to avoid reconstructive surgery. However, this latest report indicates that the worst fears have been realised.



If Griffin is only out six months, there would be a good chance he will be ready for the start of the 2013 season. However, an eight month recovery would put the start of the season in jeopardy. The good news is that it does not sound like the entire season is in jeopardy and that we should see RG3 at quarterback for the Redskins in 2013.

