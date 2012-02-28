Robert Griffin III's Buzz-Worthy Speed Overshadowed Andrew Luck's Impressive Combine Workout

Photo: @AdamSchefter

Everybody is abuzz over Robert Griffin’s speed. But it is Andrew Luck’s workout that is reaffirming his position as the likely top pick in the NFL draft.Griffin ran his 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.41 seconds, the fastest by a quarterback since Reggie McNeal in 2006 (4.35 seconds). And now, several teams are battling to move up to the second spot in the draft in order to draft Griffin.



And while that is certainly impressive, take a look at what Luck did this weekend…

Luck’s 4.67 in the 40-yard dash was one of the 15 fastest for a quarterback in the last four years. And of the other 14 QBs to run as fast as Luck, only two (Cam Newton, Blaine Gabbert) were as big as Luck (6-foot-4, 234).

Luck’s 36-inch vertical leap was better than Cam Newton (35-inch), and tied for the 7th best among all QBs the last four years. And none of the other seven QBs to jump that high were as big as Luck.

Luck’s broad jump (10’4″) was the 4th best among QBs in the last five years.

Of course none of these numbers guarantee greatness. After all, Tim Tebow was better in almost every category. But it does show that while Luck is a classic pocket passer with good size, he is also far more athletic than most give him credit for.

