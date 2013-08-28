Robert Griffin III Will Start In Week 1

Despite not playing in the preseason at all, Robert Griffin III will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins in the season opener according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Griffin must still be cleared by Dr. James Andrews, however Shefter was told that this is “just a formality” as Andrews had previously cleared RG3 prior to the preseason.

Griffin’s return comes eight months after tearing two ligaments in his knee during a playoff game. Dr. Andrews originally projected that Griffin would need 7-9 months of rehab. Another doctor told ESPN at the time that 9-12 months is the minimum for an athlete.

RG3 said he felt ready after just four months and that the Redskins were holding him back.

There was some additional pressure placed on RG3 when Adidas created an ad campaign built around the slogan “All In For Week 1,” which seemed to promise that Griffin would be ready for the start of the season.

Six months after the ad campaign, it looks like Adidas and RG3 will be vindicated.

