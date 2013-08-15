Robert Griffin III Says Now Is The Time For Gay NFL Players To Come Out

Robert Griffin III told GQ that

there’s currently a “window” for gay NFL players to come out.

His full quote:

“Yeah, man. I think there are [gay players] right now, and if they’re looking for a window to just come out, I mean, now is the window. My view on it is, yes, I am a Christian, but to each his own. You do what you want to do. If some Christians want to look at being gay as a sin, then thinking about other women, committing adultery — or any of those other sins that are in the Bible — those are sins, too. And God looks at all of us the same way.”

The “window” concept is a little strange.

It implies that there is a finite period of time where it’d be ok for gay players to come out — that the anti-gay environment of the past is gone, but it will come back again in the future.

But we’re almost certainly over-analysing him there.

The point is that one of the league’s rising stars (who also happens to be relatively openly about his religious beliefs), recognises that he has gay co-workers and wouldn’t care if they came out, which is good.

