Robert Griffin III Went On An Angry Twitter Rant After Louisville Upset Baylor In The Sweet Sixteen

The Louisville women upset Britney Griner and Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen on Sunday 82-81.
The game came down to a foul war in the final 30 seconds and former Baylor quarterback, Robert Griffin III was not happy with the outcome. Griffin went on a Twitter rant saying that Louisville was playing dirty all night:
Whew…..ok I took my time to calm down and not go off on twitter about the Baylor Girls Basketball game….BUT I CAN’T DO IT!!!!!
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
People poke and make fun of B. Griner all the time but C’MON MAN….Them girls were LITERALLY throwing elbows, slaps, weave….
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
Not to mention the lil lady who was mean-mugging B. Griner’s BELLY BUTTON after she made the nice layup…..BACK UP CHILDS PLAY!!!
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
No hate on this end people Louisville won & will live to play another game #Props but that doesn’t mean I have to like how it went down
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
Oh..& anyone offending B. Griner, Coach Mulkey’s Family or anyone else involved with the team needs to back-back back-back give Em 50 ft
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
Yes people Louisville hit the 3 ball all night. But for every 3 they made, they threw 6 elbows, 5 straight lefts, 4 right hooks…
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
…..3 roundhouse kicks, 2 jumping knees, & 1 superman punch at B. Griner’s abdominals. Aiming for her face but couldn’t reach
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
Oh…and yes I’m mad about women’s basketball cuz I PUT ON for my SCHOOL!!!! And there is a difference in being physical and fighting
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
Despite all the man jokes BG is not SHAQ! She is a 6’8 WOMAN! & the REFS! OH MY…NCAA may find a way to fine me if I bring them up
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
To those who are mad and lose respect for me because I support my school and support my friends…….
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
I would rather have the guts to stand up for them, then to have that respect for sitting down & saying nothing
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
…Deep Breath….(Grabs ears) WooSah….I’m out for the night. Knowing that HE is Risen gives me peace…Great Career B. Griner!
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2013
