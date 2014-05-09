The Final Tally On The Robert Griffin III Trade Is In, And It's A Disaster For Washington

The St. Louis Rams picked Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

With that selection, all the picks that St. Louis got from Washington in the 2012 Robert Griffin III trade have been exhausted.

The finally tally on the trade is in, in other words, and it’s ugly for Washington.

St. Louis received four draft picks in the trade (three 1st-round picks and one 2nd-round pick). They converted those picks, through a bunch of additional trades, into a remarkable eight players, including five top-50 picks.

The flowchart of how St. Louis used the picks from the trade is incredible (click to enlarge):

So at the end of the day, here’s what each team got in terms of players.

Washington got:

Robert Griffin III (#2 pick, 2012)

St. Louis got:

Michael Brockers (#14 pick, 2012, via additional trade with Cowboys)

Janoris Jenkins (#39 pick, 2012)

Isaiah Pead (#50 pick, 2012, via additional trade with Bears)

Rokevious Watkins (#150 pick, 2012, via additional trade with Bears), released in 2013

Alec Ogletree (#30 pick, 2013, via additional trade with Falcons)

Stedman Bailey (#92 pick, 2013, via additional trade with Falcons)

Zac Stacy (#160 pick, 2013, via additional trade with Texans)*

Greg Robinson (#2 pick, 2014, via Washington)

This is a perfect example of the value of trading down in the draft.

St. Louis passed on RGIII, who could become one of the best players in the NFL. But they ended up EIGHT contributors — that’s more than 15% of an entire NFL roster. The sheer windfall of players makes this is brilliant move for the Rams.

On the other hand, you can see how trade has been crippling for Washington. The Redskins are thin in a number of areas across their team. They need help along both lines, and lack depth at nearly every position

The reason for that is simple. They gave up the value equivalent of eight players by trading for RGIII, and they won’t be able to make up for that draft void until 2015.

