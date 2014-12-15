RG3's Best Touchdown In A Long Time Was Called Back Because Of A Controversial Call

Fox Sports For a brief moment, RG3 was back.

Robert Griffin III is back quarterbacking the Washington Redskins and for one moment showed a glimpse of his former self only to have a controversial call overturn his exciting touchdown run.

The Redskins turned to the benched RG3 after starting quarterback Colt McCoy re-injured his neck. With Washington leading 10-7 and threatening to score again in the closing seconds of the first half, Griffin III scrambled, outran the defence, and dove for what appeared to be a touchdown.



All scoring plays are automatically reviewed and at first glance the touchdown looked like it would easily be upheld.

But when the referee announced his ruling, he said that not only was it not a touchdown, but it was actually a turnover for the Giants.

A closer look shows that when RG3 dove, he momentarily lost possession before crossing the goal line and never regained full possession until he was on the ground out of bounds.



According to Mike Pereira of Fox, the former vice president for officiating in the NFL, this was the right call.

Based on Pereira’s explanation, once the ball is fumbled, it is treated like a catch and it was RG3’s responsibility to control the ball all the way to the ground. This did not happen.

Needless to say, the Redskins were livid, drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties including an ejection for wide receiver Santana Moss.

