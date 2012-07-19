Heisman Trophy Winner Signs $21 Million Contract

Photo: AP Images

Robert Griffin III became the highest pick from this year’s draft to sign when he reached a deal with the Washington Redskins. The contract for the second pick will guarantee him $21.1 million over the next four years (via Yahoo! Sports).Griffin III broke the news via Twitter earlier this morning…



Well people….It’s Time to go to Work!!! Off the unemployment line and oh yea [Hail To The Redskins]!!!!

The contract is similar to the $21 million deal signed by Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, the second pick in the 2011 draft.

The Redskins also have an option for a fifth year on the contract. If the team picks up the option, they will be required to pay RG3 the average salary of the 10 highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

