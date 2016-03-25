Report: Robert Griffin III is signing with the Cleveland Browns

After spending the last season in warmups, it appears Robert Griffin III’s shot at redemption will begin in Cleveland.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Griffin is expected to sign with the Browns.
Griffin was released by the Washington Redskins earlier in March and had met with the Browns and Jets this offseason. Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters that he came away impressed by Griffin during their meeting.
Schefter also reported that Griffin’s presence will likely make current Browns quarterback Josh McCown available.
