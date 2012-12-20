Robert Griffin III Sets Record Which Should Translate To Big Money Off The Field

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

On the field, it has been an incredible rookie campaign for Robert Griffin III who has the Redskins on the verge of the playoffs. But off the field, we are seeing an entirely different impact that bodes well for his endorsement earnings potential.According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the number of RG3 jerseys sold by the NFL is more than any other player in a single year since the NFL began keeping track six years ago. Griffin III broke the record previously held by Brett Favre in 2008 and 2009.



While it is not uncommon for star players on new teams to top the rankings (Peyton Manning is no. 2), this is a testament to RG3’s popularity and should ultimately translate to big endorsement deals for the rookie quarterback.

Here’s the top 10 jerseys sold by the NFL’s online shop…

Robert Griffin III, Redskins Peyton Manning, Broncos Aaron Rodgers, Packers Eli Manning, Giants Tom Brady, Patriots Andrew Luck, Colts Victor Cruz, Giants Tim Tebow, Jets Troy Polamalu, Steelers Patrick Willis, 49ers

