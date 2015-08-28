Robert Griffin III on why his coach left him in a preseason game when he was getting pummelled: 'I just work here, man'

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions in a Week 2 preseason game, leading to speculation and criticism about why head coach Jay Gruden kept his injury-prone quarterback in a meaningless game when the offensive line couldn’t protect him.

One anonymous head coach went so far as to call Gruden’s decision “personal,” and said it was unlike anything he’d ever seen before.

Gruden has had a bizarre relationship with his quarterback since he took over in 2014. After a Week 11 loss last year, Gruden publicly criticising Griffin as much as you’ll see a coach ever criticise a quarterback. Last week’s Lions game was only the latest incident between the two.

Today, Griffin addressed the media and responded to a question about whether or not there was any deliberation between the coaches on whether or not to keep in the game.

“I just work here, man,” he answered, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post.

Here’s his full response, via Michael Phillips:

RGIII is a remarkably unopinionated young man. pic.twitter.com/tQCxuHks09

— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 27, 2015

This isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement of Gruden or the rest of the organisation’s coaches and doctors. With less than three weeks until the start of the regular season, the relationship between RG3 and Gruden seems to be getting worse and worse by the day.

NOW WATCH: The 5 best teams in the NFL going into training camp



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.