12 Things You Never Knew About Robert Griffin III

Tony Manfred
robert griffin iii

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The entire football world is lavishing praise on Robert Griffin III after he beat the Saints 40-32 in his first career game.If he keeps up this level of performance, there’s a 0% chance he doesn’t become a massive star.

Why?

He’s marketable, he’s smart, he has a great life story, and he plays with a joy that we rarely see from big-time athletes.

We pulled out 12 interesting facts about RG3 that are going to be common knowledge if and when he blows up.

He had a chance make the 2012 Olympics in track, but he decided to focus on football

He was born in Japan to two military parents. His family later settled outside Fort Hood, Texas

He's crazy marketable. He earned more money in endorsements than any other rookie in NFL history before his career began, according to Darren Rovell

He isn't just a runner. What makes him so great is he is a good pocket passer who happens to be insanely athletic

He's a superhero nerd. He showed up to the Heisman Trophy presentation in Superman socks, complete with a little cape

He's played exactly one NFL game, and he's been on the cover of Sports Illustrated three times

He got engaged while he was still in college, and proposed to his girlfriend by singing an original song

He wasn't always considered a sure thing. It wasn't until the 2012 pre-Draft combine when he really broke out

He doesn't joke around with his sponsors. He covered up a Nike logo on his warm-up shirt because he's an Adidas guy

He's a devout Christian. Even though he's not afraid to talk about, that part of his life hasn't blown up like it did for Tim Tebow

