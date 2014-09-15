Robert Griffin III Has Has Suffered Another Leg Injury

CBS Sports RG3 lays on the sideline in great pain.

Robert Griffin III has suffered another leg injury and had to be removed from the field on a cart during the first quarter of the Washington Redskins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Redskins have announced that Griffin will not return to today’s game with what is only being called “an ankle injury.”

The injury occurred when Griffin was scrambling toward the sideline, trying to avoid a defender. After escaping one tackle, Griffin leaped to throw the ball downfield and landed on the sideline and was immediately in a great deal of pain.

Here is the play.



RG3 was clearly in pain on the sideline as the team doctors worked on his left leg.

Griffin was loaded on to a cart with his leg in a temporary cast. While it is too early to speculate on the injury, it appears that the injury occurred when RG3 planted his left foot just before the throw.

Griffin struggled through much of the 2013 season after partially tearing two ligaments in his right knee during a playoff game following the 2012 season.

