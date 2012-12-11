Robert Griffin III Was Somehow Not Seriously Hurt By This Gruesome-Looking Hit To The Leg

Robert Griffin III suffered what looked like a brutal knee injury at the end of Washington’s 31-28 overtime win over Baltimore yesterday.



As he was going to the ground, his leg got hit and his knee whipped violently in the wrong direction. He had to come out of the game, but it looks like the Redskins dodged a bullet in the long term.

Griffin sustained no really serious damage. No ligaments were injured, and the team is describing it as a “knee contusion.” A bruise, basically.

“I’ll still be able to run and do those things if it’s just a really bad bruise, and then if it’s anything else, like I told coach, I’ll fight through it and I’ll be playing next week,” he said at his post-game press conference. An MRI after that press conference confirmed that there is no further damage, according to CSN.

It looked ugly (via BuzzFeed Sports):

Photo: @buzzfeedsports

At 7-6, the Redskins are in the middle of a tight NFC East playoff race. They’re tied with Dallas and one game back of New York.

They close out the season against Cleveland, Philly, and Dallas, and despite the heroics of Kirk Cousins yesterday, they’ll need RG3 for the stretch run.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.