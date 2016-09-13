Robert Griffin III has a broken shoulder bone and is expected to be out an 'extended period of time'

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that quarterback Robert Griffin III has a fractured bone in his left shoulder and has been placed on the injured reserve.

Although he does not need surgery, Griffin will still miss an extended period of the season. The earliest he can return is Week 10.

Griffin’s injury came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, as he scrambled on a long third down deep in Eagles territory:

“It was an unfortunate play,” Griffin said after the game, which Cleveland lost, 29-10. “Just trying to score a touchdown and put us in a position to have a chance to win the game. It hurt pretty bad, but I felt like I had to get back out there and finish the battle with my teammates out on the field.”

Here’s the statement on Griffin’s injury:

RGIII being placed on injured reserve: pic.twitter.com/yPN1qz74py

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2016

This is familiar territory for Griffin, whose tenure in Washington was defined by injuries. That this particular injury came on a scramble in which Griffin did not slide, or get out of bounds before taking some contact, will likely ignite conversations about Griffin that all of us know too well.

In the meantime, Josh McCown will take over the offence for Cleveland. Against Baltimore last year, he threw for a franchise record 457 yards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.