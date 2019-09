Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has a new home to rest to bum knee.



He bought a house in Leesburg, Virginia for $2.5 million, the Washington Business Journal reports.

The ~9,000 square-foot home has an elevator, six bedrooms, and a wet bar.

There’s a lot of antique decor going on inside as well.

