Robert Griffin III Helped An 8th Grader With Down Syndrome Get On SportsCenter

Owen Groesser is an eighth grade basketball player with Down Syndrome from Rochester Hills, Michigan. He had not played all season until his coach had him play the final two minutes of the team’s final game. Owen made the most of his two minutes sinking two three pointers.



Friends and family then started a movement on Twitter to try and get Owen on SportsCenter. One person reached out to Robert Griffin III through Twitter and RG3 forwarded (retweeted) the message to his 780,000 followers. And sure enough, Owen came in at #10 on SportsCenter’s “Top 10” and later he and his father were interviewed.

There are a lot of bad things on Twitter. But there are also a lot of great things. Here’s the “Top 10” clip as well as a shot of Owen and his dad being interviewed…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Photo: ESPN

