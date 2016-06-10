Robert Griffin III is taking radical measures to improve his biggest weakness

Among the many criticisms lobbed at Robert Griffin III during his time in Washington, perhaps the most deserving was that under duress, Griffin often seemed allergic to throwing the ball away.

So during preseason workouts with the Cleveland Browns over the past week, Griffin has been seen working diligently to improve upon this.

According to several beat reporters on the scene at practices, any time Griffin has been instructed to throw the football away, he has unleashed absolute canons, throwing the ball as hard and as far as he can.

Many of these have sailed all off the practice field, over a nearby 16-foot fence, and into the yards of neighbouring houses.

One such throw reportedly damaged a nearby garage, which resulted in a fist-pump from Griffin. Improvement!

RG3 throwaway went over fence & hit neighbour’s garage. RG3 asked teammate if ball made it over. When told it did, RG3 said yes & pumped fist

— Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) June 7, 2016

Children in sandboxes in backyards near the #Browns facility beware: RG3 has thrown 2 away over 16 foot fence into yards. Hit garage today

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 7, 2016

“Coach asked me to work on those things,” Griffin said of both sliding and throwing the ball away. “If he asked me to throw it away, I’m going to throw that thing as far as I can — all the way away.”

“I’m just being coachable,” he explained. “You have to practice the way you play — sliding, throwing the ball away, all those things, keeping positive downs and distances. Those are important. It seems funny throwing the ball over the fence, but it’s just part of the process. You have to take everything into account.”

#Browns RG3 admits he’s intentionally throwing the ball over the fence to prove he’s coachable pic.twitter.com/QX1PXZnrkA — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 8, 2016

It’s great to see Griffin working hard to get better, and treating practices like in-game situations.

He continued: “Every practice you have to practice like it’s a game and I think those are two of the things that I didn’t practice enough. I didn’t practice throwing the ball away enough, I didn’t practice sliding enough. So that’s why I slid last week and that’s why you see me breaking windows out there on the field.”

On second thought, while it’s encouraging to see him throwing the ball away, maybe he can dial it back a little bit. Cleveland fans have suffered enough, broken windows and dented garages notwithstanding.

