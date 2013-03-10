Robert Griffin III Attended Baylor Basketball Game In One Of Their Hideous Sleeved Camo Jerseys

A couple of weeks ago, Adidas introduced new camo-patterned jerseys for several schools. Some of those jerseys, including the one for Baylor, included sleeves. And most of the reaction has been negative.



Well, Robert Griffin III attended the Baylor basketball game against Kansas today wearing one of those jerseys. Interestingly, RG3 is wearing a black version of the jersey. The Baylor jersey Adidas showed originally was all yellow. So it would appear that Baylor will have two versions of a jersey that not many people like…

Photo: ESPN

Well, maybe these guys will like them…

