24 Rules Of Seduction

We’ve already shown you bestselling author Robert Greene’s 48 tips on becoming more powerful.
The master of persuasion has another book titled, “The Art of Seduction” which offers 24 techniques to get what you want by manipulating everyone’s greatest weakness — the desire for pleasure. Greene also identifies 10 different types of seductive characters, including “The Siren,” “The Charmer,” and “The Natural.”
Greene gave us permission to republish these rules from his book.
'Few are drawn to the person whom others avoid and neglect; people gather around those who have already attracted interest. To draw your victims closer and make them hungry to possess you, you must create an aura of desirability -- of being wanted and courted by many. It will become a point of vanity for them to be the preferred object of your attention, to win you away from a crowd of admirers. Build a reputation that precedes you: If many have succumbed to your charms there must be a reason.'
Source: Robert Greene's 'The Art of Seduction'
'Lofty words of love and grand gestures can be suspicious: Why are you trying so hard to please? The details of a seduction -- the subtle gestures, the offhand things you do -- are often more charming and revealing. You must learn to distract your victims with a myriad of pleasant little rituals -- thoughtful gifts tailored just for them, clothes and adornments designed to please them, gestures that show the time and attention you are paying them. Mesmerized by what they see, they will not notice what you are really up to.'
Source: Robert Greene's 'The Art of Seduction'
'The Art of Seduction'
