24 Rules Of Seduction

'Lofty words of love and grand gestures can be suspicious: Why are you trying so hard to please? The details of a seduction -- the subtle gestures, the offhand things you do -- are often more charming and revealing. You must learn to distract your victims with a myriad of pleasant little rituals -- thoughtful gifts tailored just for them, clothes and adornments designed to please them, gestures that show the time and attention you are paying them. Mesmerized by what they see, they will not notice what you are really up to.'

Source: Robert Greene's 'The Art of Seduction'

