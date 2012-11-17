Personal Insights From The World's Hottest Strategy Guru

Author Robert Greene arm-wrestling 50 Cent

Photo: flickr/Robert Greene

Robert Greene is the bestselling author of The 48 Laws Of Power, The 50th Law (with 50 Cent), The Art Of Seduction, and most recently, Mastery.He recently took to Reddit to answer readers’ questions on the site’s “Ask Me Anything” section.



The questions touched on some eclectic topics, from the strategic legacy of Karl Rove, to whether sociopaths could misinterpret the more ruthless pieces of advice in his books.

We’ve picked out some of the best nuggets from the session. Questions have been edited for length and clarity.

What is your opinion of Karl Rove as a strategist? 'He had some brilliant ideas. His earlier career, before Bush, revealed his nefarious brilliance, his demonic quality. He over politicized the presidency, in other words, everything became a decision that had to mesh with campaign strategy. And he's a victim of his own success. He has failed to adapt to a new technological and demographic model and time has mercilessly exposed him. His debacle on air over Ohio was more than eloquent.' Source: Reddit How important is college today? 'College is increasingly irrelevant. I would spend those years in college developing general thinking and writing skills. But once you leave college be prepared to start all over and let the real world educate you. Stop relying on books and learn how to observe people. Be hands on and develop real skills. Don't be afraid of failing and relish criticism. These are the kinds of things they don't teach in college.' Source: Reddit What was working with 50 Cent like? 'I found being around 50 Cent unbelievably inspiring -- his energy, his self-confidence and his overall love of life. It was like a drug, it would get under your skin you if you were around him long enough.' Source: Reddit What's the one piece of advice you'd give about seduction? 'Treat each woman as a separate country/culture. Stop applying the same techniques to different women. Shut off your interior monologue and penetrate their way of thinking.' Source: Reddit What are 3 brief tips you have to land that perfect position? 'The most important step is to craft a career path that meshes in some way with your genuine interests, your natural inclinations, the things that excite you. Then spend your twenties accumulating as many skills as possible that connect up to these interests, like branches emanating from the same trunk. Then find a way to combine these skills in some unusual, personal way. The greatest danger you face is that you are replaceable as you get older. Following this path you cannot help but be original.' Source: Reddit Could someone with sociopathic tendencies read what you wrote and misinterpret it? 'I think sociopaths don't need my books. I think the people who need and read my books are generally the ones who are the victims of manipulative people and this helps them understand something that's foreign to them. I have to keep reminding myself to Assume Formlessness and to Disdain things I cannot have. I generally follow my own advice, if possible.' Source: Reddit What historical figure do you respect the most in terms of their ability to impact the world? 'I love the story of Charles Darwin. A seemingly dull witted boy who just loves the outdoors and collecting beetles. He stumbles into the perfect opportunity, a voyage around the world collecting specimens. Suddenly his brain sparks to life. He goes from being a slacker to an intense workaholic who can't waste a second because he loves the work. And this leads to perhaps the greatest scientific discovery of all time, at least in relation to its impact on the future. An inspiring, illuminating story.' Source: Reddit How do you know where to send your researchers? 'It's a developed skill. I have an intuition about some historical figure or some general idea, and now I need the hard data to back it up. I keep it open and follow side routes, but always guided ferociously by the main idea of the book. Once, for Seduction, I knew that Duke Ellington would be perfect. The researcher kept coming back with books that did not discuss his personal life. No way to see him as a seducer. I was relentless. Finally, 10 books later, we discovered a book written by a former band member, completely obscure and out of print, and voila, it totally opened up his private life and how this man was the greatest rake of all time. My hunch or intuition proved to be right.' Source: Reddit Who was the most intriguing historical figure you've researched? 'Napoleon Bonaparte. The drama of the times, the French Revolution. The brilliance of his mind as evidenced by so many amazing victories on the battlefield. The lessons to be learned from his eventual downfall. His wife, the great seductress. I could read about NB all day.' Source: Reddit What are your thoughts on Mitt Romney? 'I cannot hide my partisanship here. Big Barack Obama fan. Love his style and am beginning to suspect some real substance. Mitt and most of the Republicans are like relics from another century. They don't seem to respect facts or science or changing demographics. They seem to have no sense of the Internet. They live in a bubble and they got exposed. I wrote about this back in 2008, predicting exactly what would happen to the Republicans. Look the blog post up on my site. I also thought Mitt was not the nicest person. And they violated many of my strategic principles when it came to running their campaign.' Source: Reddit What parts of your books do you believe but not follow? 'I do not crush my enemies totally.' Source: Reddit What's the difference between contemporary and historic masters? 'Contemporary masters have to do things and can do things that were not possible in the past. This has to do with the tremendous access to information now possible and the ability to combine and connect all kinds of skills and forms of knowledge. You have to be more fluid in this atmosphere.' Source: Reddit How is your new book different from Malcolm Gladwell's Outliers? 'Gladwell's book is not really geared towards helping readers become an outlier. Mine is. He also depends heavily on statistics to point out the element of luck or circumstance. It's the kind of reasoning I don't engage in. I believe everyone as the potential for mastery and if they fail it is not because of some negative network of circumstances, but something deeper than that.' Source: Reddit Why do you write your books? 'Good question. As usual, it is a mix of things. Excited about the subject and going into great depth on it. Figuring it out at its core, whether power or seduction or mastery. But the most important ingredient is thinking about the reader. I have a mission. I think I spell it out rather clearly in each book. In the new book, it is to share the glad tidings that mastery is eminently accessible to everyone. Without this sense of mission and connecting to readers, I would not be able to write books.' Source: Reddit Now get the best tips from Greene's latest book 27 Tips For Mastering Anything >

