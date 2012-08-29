Lawyer: Accused High School Shooter Just Wanted To Use The Gun To Scare Bullies

Photo: Bobby Gladden/Facebook

He didn’t mean to shoot anyone.He just wanted the bullying to stop.



The attorney for the 15-year-old charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a student in the back Monday morning at a Balitmore County high school says Bobby Gladden brought the gun to school simply to intimidate his bullies.

“The stereotype right now is that we have a Columbine,” George Psoras told The Associated Press. “It’s simply not the case. This is a typical teenager who was just starting this school year. He was being bullied, and the bullying has to stop.”

Gladden is suspected of shooting one student Monday morning during the first day of classes at Perry Hall High School.

He is being charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Daniel Borowy, a 17-year-old special needs student, was shot in the back and was still in critical condition as of Tuesday.

However, Gladden never meant to shoot Borowy, Psoras told the AP, saying Gladden fired at the ceiling initially and the gun accidentally discharged when he was tackled by teachers.

While police have said Gladden told them the shooting wasn’t related to bullying, Psoras said his client made those statements under stressful interview conditions.

However students tell a different story.

“He would just walk up and hit people,” sophomore Patrick Waters told the AP.

