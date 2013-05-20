FORMER OBAMA AIDE: Maureen Dowd Has Written The Exact Same Column For The Past Eight Years

Maureen DowdRobert Gibbs, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, snarkily pushed back at the latest criticism from one of the administration’s most prominent liberal critics — the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd.



On Sunday, Dowd wrote a column that unfavorably cast his last week in the same light as the scandals during the Clinton presidency. She has been a frequent critic of Obama in his second term, and Obama made special mention of her in his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech last month.

Gibbs continued to push back on Monday, saying he stopped reading Dowd a long time ago.

“I don’t normally read Maureen,” Gibbs said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

“Oh, yes you do,” replied host Mika Brzezinski.

“No, I don’t,” Gibbs said. “Largely because it’s sort of largely the same column for the last eight years.”

“Wow,” host Joe Scarborough said.

Watch the clip below, via MSNBC:



