Former Defence Secretary calls out Trump for 'over-the-top' ISIS plan

Former Secretary of Defence Dr. Robert Gates recently stopped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “A Passion For Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform From Fifty Years of Public Service.”

We asked Gates his thoughts on Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, and what he thinks of Trump’s plan to defeat ISIS.

Produced by Graham Flanagan and Brett LoGiurato.

