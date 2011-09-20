paralysed Millionaire Is Fighting Ridiculous Bank Of America Foreclosure

Photo: Oregon Live

Robert Galanida was just a teenager when a drunk-driver slammed into his pick-up truck, paralyzing him from the neck down.Through a $4 million settlement with Fremont, Calif. and multiple annuity payments from insurance companies, Galanida now brings in about $22,000 a month. More than enough to cover the $4,800 mortgage payment on the handicap accessible home he built in 1997.



“I can tear into every room” in his wheelchair, he told Oregon Live, “There’s not a part of the house I can’t get to.”

Galanida is another homeowner going through an ugly Bank of America foreclosure. When B of A bought Countrywide in 2008, Galanida’s mother noticed a discrepancy in the loan balance.

She called the bank and asked them to investigate. They told her they would, but she needed to stop paying the mortgage. Incredulous, because she wasn’t asking for a loan modification, and knew her son wouldn’t qualify if she were — she withheld payment.

When bank of America officially refused the unrequested modification, it sent a letter assuring any foreclosure proceedings would be put on hold. Four days later it sold the house to Wells Fargo.

Now, $67,000 in legal fees and many broken agreements by Bank of America later, the Galanida’s are being charged more than $100,000 on top of their original mortgage to keep their home.

Check out the full, increasingly common, foreclosure nightmare here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.