Roger Ebert Defends 'Friends Don't Let Jackasses Drink And Drive' Tweet About Ryan Dunn

Twitter exploded with tweets as news of “Jackass” star Ryan Dunn‘s death flew around the Internet on Monday morning.



One of those came from Roger Ebert, who wrote “Friends don’t let jackasses drink and drive.”

Dunn posted a picture of himself drinking at a bar hours before the accident, but alcohol was not initially listed as a reason for the crash. An autopsy is being performed to determine how much, if any, alcohol was in the star’s system when his Porsche flew off the side of the road and 40 feet into the Pennsylvania woods.

Bam Margera responded to Ebert, also in tweet form:

“I just lost my best friend, I have been crying hysterical for a full day and piece of [expletive] roger ebert has the gall to put in his 2 cents. … About a jackass drunk driving and his is one, [expletive] you! Millions of people are crying right now, shut your fat [expletive] mouth!”

Perez Hilton, of all people, called out the film critic for being insensitive and a debate raged on the pink pages of the blog for most of Monday and on Tuesday morning.

Ebert defended himself, writing “Perez Hilton’s readers agree with me and not with Perez about my tweet on Ryan Dunn. He drank, he drove, 2 people died.”

It’s all pretty sad, and this debacle isn’t making it easier on anyone. If Dunn was drunk, Ebert is correct to call him out. But at the same time, perhaps his timing wasn’t the best.

