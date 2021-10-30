The childhood home of Robert E. Lee was listed for sale online but description fails to mention the Confederate general’s association to the property, reports say

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

The childhood home of Confederate general Robert E. Lee is on the market.

The listing for the home appears to not mention Lee’s association to the property, the Washingtonian reported.

The estate, located in Virginia, is on sale for $US5.9 ($AU8) million.

The childhood home of Robert E. Lee has been listed for sale, but the description of the property failed to include that it was once occupied by the Confederate general, Washingtonian magazine first reported.

The estimated $US5.9 ($AU8) million 8,000-square-foot mansion – located at 607 Oronoco St. in Arlington, Virginia – has six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and was built in 1795. The Library of Congress shows old photos of the Potts-Fitzhugh House and notes that the property is linked to Lee.

The Washington Post reported that images of the estate advertised online appear to not show the marker outside that property that says “LEE’S BOYHOOD HOME.”

According to the reports, the most recent owner purchased the home last year. The Post reported that a listing for the home from 2018 included a photo of the house with the historical marker.

Lauren Bishop of McEnearney Associates did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The omission of Lee’s association to the property comes after several years of intense scrutiny over his legacy. A number of Confederate statues have been taken down across the country, including statues of Lee. As Insider previously reported, a statue of Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia, in July. In addition, a 12-ton statue of the Confederate figure, which stood in Richmond, Virginia, was removed last month.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 160 Confederate symbols were removed in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.