Robert Durst, real estate tycoon convicted of murder and suspected of killing 2 others, dies at 78

Robert Durst, the heir to a real estate fortune and convicted murderer, has died at 78, his lawyer confirmed to the New York Times.

Durst was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for testing and went into cardiac arrest while there, according to the Times. He could not be revived.

Durst had been on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 within days of being sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend, 55-year-old Susan Berman, in 2000.

Durst had been convicted in a Los Angeles court in September 2021 in connection with Berman’s death. Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Berman had helped Durst cover up the disappearance of his wife, Kathie McCormack Durst, in 1982.

