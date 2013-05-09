Robert Downey Jr. Jokes He's Starting An 'Iron Man 4' Kickstarter Campaign

‘I was thinking if we were going to do another one we would tentatively call it ‘Iron Man 4,” RDJ joked on ‘Kimmel.’

First there was the uber successful “Veronica Mars” movie Kickstarter campaign and then Zach Braff followed suit to raise money for a “Garden State” sequel.



And now Robert Downey Jr. wants in on the action, too.

“You have this kind of weekend and instantly you think there’s going to be another announcement,” RDJ says of “Iron Man 3” raking in $175.3 at the box office last weekend.

“But the economy really is weird,” he jokingly continued during an appearnace on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “I was thinking if we were going to do another one we would tentatively call it ‘Iron Man 4’ but I wasn’t getting a lot of support so buddies told me there’s a Kickstarter thing.”

“So if you want to see a sequel please go to Kickstart.com and put in your vote,” deadpans the actor.

Here’s an image of the mock “Iron Man 4 Fund” Kickstarter campaign:

Now watch RDJ’s funny appearance on “Kimmel” below:

