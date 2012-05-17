WOW: Robert Downey Jr. Is Making HOW MUCH Money On 'The Avengers'?

Photo: i54.tinypic.com

“The Avengers” has become a global movie phenomenon.In a little over two weeks, the Marvel superhero film has grossed over $1 billion worldwide and if the uptick in revenue continues, the movie will surpass “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” as the third highest grossing film of all time.



So it seems appropriate that the stars of the film get a cut. Unfortunately for them, only one star will see a real chunk of those profits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, is expected to receive a gigantic paycheck of $50 million after bonuses from box-office earnings and back-end compensation. On the other hand, his co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo are said to receive only about $2 or $3 million while Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson are expected to get around $6 million a piece.

The real question comes down to why? Why does Downey Jr. get to reap the most benefits from the billion-dollar film?

Simple. Downey Jr. and his agents and lawyers bargained one hell of a contract. After the massive success of “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2,” Downey reached a deal that basically gives him a giant piece of Marvel’s glory when he appears as Tony Stark/Iron Man in any upcoming Marvel-related film.

Downey Jr. is slowly but surely going to become as rich as onscreen alter ego.

The Hollywood Reporter says this isn’t the first time an actor has received a ridiculously giant payout for a blockbuster film. Johnny Depp apparently earned $250 million for all four of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Leonardo DiCaprio earned about $59 million for “Inception” and let’s not even mention how much some directors make off of bonuses and back-end for their films (we’re looking at you Michael Bay and James Cameron).

Here’s what we want to know: If Downey Jr. makes $50 million for appearing with six other people in “The Avengers,” how much will he earn when “The Avengers 2” and “Iron Man 3” are finally released? We can’t even fathom those numbers.

For more superhero news, let’s switch to “Batman.” Turns out the Caped Crusader kills more people than we all thought. Check out the examples of Batman breaking his no-killing rule >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.