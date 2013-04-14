Robert Downey Jr. Wore The Best Outfit To The Munich Premiere Of 'Iron Man 3'

Robert Downey Jr. knows how to make an entrance.



For the past two weeks, the actor has been making the rounds in Moscow, China, and Korea to promote upcoming film “Iron Man 3.”

While Downey Jr. has been stepping out in suit and tie for most events, he showed up in traditional German lederhosen to the Munich premiere, and he had a ball showing it off for the press.

“Iron Man 3” is out in theatres May 3.

Here’s how Robert Downey Jr. stepped out at the Munich premiere.

He didn’t waste any time hamming it up for the cameras.

He’s always in character.

