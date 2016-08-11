Robert Downey Jr. just savagely trolled Hiddleswift fans

Marvel Robert Downey Jr. is good at Instagram.

Robert Downey Jr. defeated Tom Hiddleston once before when his character Iron Man trounced the evil Loki in “The Avengers,” but the actor just trolled his co-star in real life with an amazing Instagram own.

Hiddleston, in case you missed the big news yesterday, has joined Instagram. He posted a selfie from the set of the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok” where he’ll once again reprise his role as Loki.

RDJ decided to cheekily welcome his Marvel buddy to the social media site by poking fun at his relationship with Taylor Swift — and that eye-rolling “I <3 T.S.” shirt he was spotted in months ago.

“Join me in welcoming the biggest T. Stark fan of them all to Instagram!” Downey wrote.



As of this posting, Taylor Swift is still not following her alleged boyfriend on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.