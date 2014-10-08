Robert Downey Jr. Says Another 'Sherlock Holmes' Movie Is In The Works

Robert Downey Jr. has made a name for himself as Iron Man; however, the actor was also in two very successful “Sherlock Holmes” films for Warner Bros. co-starring Jude Law.

If you’ve been wondering whether we’ll see Downey, Jr. team up once again with Law on-screen, the actor confirmed d

uring a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) Tuesday that another “Sherlock” film is in the works.

“Yes, we have a Sherlock 3 in development. We want it to be the best of the series, so that’s a pretty tall order,” said Downey, Jr. “Similarly to what we did with the first 2 Sherlocks, mining the original material for things that are ‘new.'”

Jude Law said similar things to Empire magazine back in 2013.

“We want it to be better than the other two,” Law told Empire. “We want to make sure it’s smarter and cleverer, but in the same realm.”

Law added that one of the reasons this sequel is taking a while to make it to screen is because of everyone’s schedules.

“It’s a slow process,” Law added. “We’re all busy. So getting us together to try to nail that has taken a little bit longer than we had hoped.”

The first “Sherlock Holmes” film out in 2009 made more than $US524 million worldwide. A 2011 sequel, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” brought in $545 million worldwide.

You can read the full AMA here.

