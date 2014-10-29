Robert Downey, Jr. Renewed His Driver's Licence -- And Tweeted About It

It appears that not long after appearing on-stage at the big Marvel announcement in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Robert Downey, Jr. chose to celebrate the news that he’ll be joining in the next epic instalment of the “Captain America” franchise by…getting his driver’s licence renewed.

RDJ at the DMV!

Well, it is L.A. You gotta drive.

It made for a amusing tweet from Tony Stark/Iron Man/The Highest Paid Actor In Hollywood.

From the looks of it, the DMV staffers enjoyed his visit, although we can’t really figure out why, this close to Halloween, he couldn’t have donned some part of his Iron Man armour. Now that would have been an Elon Musk-level tweet!

Now that he’s all renewed, the actor can once again slip behind the wheel of an Audi — Tony Stark’s car of choice.

