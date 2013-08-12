Robert Downey Jr. Is Starring In The Bizarre, Billion Dollar HTC One Campaign

Robert Downey Jr. signed a two-year contract to become HTC One’s “Instigator of Change” in the company’s billion-dollar ad campaign for its flagship smartphone.

James Van Der Beek, of “Dawson’s Creek” fame, was previously seen as the face of the phone.

Although the first commercial in the “Change” campaign won’t air until Thursday on YouTube, HTC teased that it will feature actors blurting out a series of strange interpretations of the “HTC” acronym — like “Holding the Cat,” “Humongous Tinfoil Catamaran,” and “Hipster Troll Carwash.”

Here’s a 15-second preview of what’s in store. The “Iron Man”-esque ad was created by 171 WorldWide. Get ready for a significant social campaign, too.

