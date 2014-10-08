Robert Downey Jr.: 'Iron Man 4' Is Happening

Ellen screengrab Robert Downey, Jr. tries to dance around the topic of ‘Iron Man 4.’

In September, Robert Downey, Jr. said there were no plans for another “Iron Man” sequel, but it looks like that has changed.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” Tuesday, Downey, Jr. confirmed that talks for “Iron Man 4” are indeed underway.

Here’s how the conversation went down:

DeGeneres: “Will there be a fourth “Iron Man”? Downey, Jr.: “I know there’s going to be a bunch more Marvel movies and they have big ideas of how to do it best and we’re in the middle of negotiations …” DeGeneres: “So, yes?” Downey, Jr.: “OK, yes. Yes.”

Earlier this week, Downey, Jr. Deadline pegged Downey, Jr. as saying he would do “Iron Man 4” if Mel Gibson directed.

In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Tuesday, the actor clarified it was an offhanded remark but that there are other projects he has in mind to do with Gibson.

Downey, Jr. also hinted the “Marvel Roster” will be revealed “sooner than later” to the public. So keep an eye out for more Marvel news especially with New York Comic Con in the coming days.

Watch the interview below:

