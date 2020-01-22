Robert Downey Jr. defended his Oscar-nominated blackface role in 'Tropic Thunder': 'I knew where my heart was'

Theo Wargo, NBC/Getty Images/DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures Robert Downey Jr. played an Australian actor named Kirk Lazarus in ‘Tropic Thunder.’

Robert Downey Jr. told the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that he had no regrets over his “Tropic Thunder” blackface.

“Ninety per cent of my black friends said it was great,” Downey said.

In the film, Downey’s character Kirk Lazarus undergoes a controversial skin procedure to play a black man for a Vietnam war movie.

Downey was nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Downey Jr. says he has no regrets over his “Tropic Thunder” blackface.

Speaking with Joe Rogan on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Downey said it was “impossible to not have it be an offensive nightmare of a movie, and 90% of my black friends are like, ‘Dude, that was great.'”

When Rogan asked about the other 10%, Downey said he couldn’t disagree with them but knew where his heart was.

“I think that it’s never an excuse to do something that is out of place and not of its time, but to me it was just putting a blasting cap on – and by the way, I think ‘White Chicks’ came out pretty soon after that, and I was like: ‘I love that! That was great!”’

DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures Downey and Ben Stiller in ‘Tropic Thunder.’

Downey said his mother had initially tried to talk him out of accepting the role. “My mother was horrified,” he said. “She said, ‘Bobby, I’m telling you, I have a bad feeling about this.'”

The former Marvel actor also acknowledged having doubts of his own when Ben Stiller, who directed and starred in the film, approached him about it.

“When Ben called and said, ‘Hey I’m doing this thing’ – I think Sean Penn had passed on it or something like that, possibly wisely – I started thinking, ‘This is a terrible idea, wait a minute,'” he said.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, hold on, dude, get real here, where is your heart?’ And my heart is, a) I get to be black for a summer in my mind, so there’s something in it for me.

“The other thing is, I get to hold up to nature the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion – just my opinion.”

In the movie, released in 2008, Downey plays a white Australian actor named Kirk Lazarus, described as a five-time Oscar winner who is renowned for being one of the best, most transformative method actors in the world but who overly commits to his roles – à la Daniel Day-Lewis, Russell Crowe, or Colin Farrell, the three actors Downey based his character on.

DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures Downey as Kirk Lazarus as Lincoln Osiris.

In the film, Lazarus undergoes a “controversial skin pigmentation procedure” to change his skin colour and enable him to play a black man named Staff Sgt. Lincoln Osiris in a Vietnam war film – hence the blackface. And Downey and Stiller argue that the context of the movie is key in their use of blackface.

Speaking at the time of the film’s release, Stiller told Empire magazine: “In the context of the film, he’s playing a method actor who’s gone to great lengths to play an African American. The movie is skewering actors and how they take themselves so seriously. Audiences that have seen it so far have totally embraced the character.”

Rogan offered, however, that the film perhaps couldn’t be made today – and Downey agreed he might not take such a role today, despite earning critical acclaim for his performance and many awards and nominations, including an Oscar nod for best supporting actor.

“It’s an interesting and necessary meditation on ‘Where is the pendulum?'” Downey told Rogan.

“Why is the pendulum right? Where is the pendulum maybe cutting a little into what could be perceived as heart in the right place openness of its time?”

Watch the full interview below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.