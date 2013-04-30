Robert Downey Jr. Calls NYSE Traders 'Low IQ' And 'Obnoxious' In Ancient Youtube Clip

Rob Wile

YoutubeThis morning, Robert Downey Jr., star of “Ironman,” rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

It’s something of a role reversal.

Oil trader Philip “PCD” Dunham recently directed us to this clip, of unknown vintage and provenance, on Youtube featuring Downey hanging out on the floor for a bit, then blasting everyone there.

We can’t embed it, but here’s the transcript:

If money is evil then that building is hell.

This is the most obnoxious group of money hungry, low IQ, high energy, jack rabbit, f***’in wannabe big-time, small-time, s***-talkin’, bothersome irritating bunch of m*****f****** I have ever had to endure for more than five minutes.” 

Ironman 3 opens Friday.

