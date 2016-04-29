Robert Downey Jr. hints he might do 'one more' 'Iron Man' movie

Robert Downey Jr. seems to be going back on his word.

After previously telling USA Today that another standalone “Iron Man” film “isn’t in the cards,” the actor is hinting that it might just come true after all.

“I feel like I could do one more,” Downey recently told “Nightline” on the set of “Captain America: Civil War” of the possibility of another “Iron Man.”

Downey plays Iron Man/Tony Stark yet again in the latest “Captain America” film, but most had assumed his hugely successful “Iron Man” trilogy, which helped launch the modern Marvel movie universe, was at a close.

“Civil War” takes a darker turn as Stark battles against Captain America. The movie is already making a ton of money overseas.

