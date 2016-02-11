Robert Downey Jr and a bunch of other celebrities are tweeting about Iron Boy

Iron Boy, Australia’s own superhero who is currently rushing through the streets of Sydney to take down evil villains, has earned the support of Iron Man himself.
Iron Boy is 9 year old Dominic who suffers from cystic fibrosis. NSW Police and Make A Wish have asked his much needed help to fight crime in Sydney today.
#IronBoyAU Domenic heads off in his police convoy for his massive @MakeAWishAust day with @nswpolice @abcnews pic.twitter.com/mEmA7yk3D4
Robert Downey Jr tweeted Iron Boy, wishing him the best of luck on his special mission.
Sent a very special boy on a top secret mission today. Go get ‘em, Domenic! #IronBoyAU @MakeAWishAust
Fellow Avenger Thor’s brother is behind him too.
Go, Dom! #IronBoyAU pic.twitter.com/Z7XifiPF7U
And even after a really tough day, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is supporting Iron Boy too.
Go Domenic! #IronBoyAU https://t.co/xr6db6wRD4
It’t not just the celebrities getting behind Iron Boy either, those of all ages are showing their support.
This is the mission NSW police commissioner originally sent Iron Boy on.
Here’s a clip of Iron Boy taking down his first evil henchman on his quest to save Hope Joy.
I could rewatch this killer move from #IronBoyAU all day long! Don't miss with Dom! pic.twitter.com/NH1Cq9Fp3y
He’s set to fight Ultron at the steps of Sydney Opera House where we will be reporting live.
