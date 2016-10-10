Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump in new video: 'I'd like to punch him in the face'

Robert De Niro doesn’t hold anything back in a new video talking about the election and his thoughts on Donald Trump — even a threat of physical violence.

The video surfaced Saturday, and The Guardian reports that it was shot as part of the #VoteYourFuture campaign, but the actor’s remarks were ultimately considered “too partisan” for the initiative, so producers released it on its own.

After a litany of name-calling, including calling Trump a “dog,” a “mutt,” a “con,” and an “idiot,” De Niro seems to use some of Trump’s own rhetoric back against him.

“He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face,” De Niro says in the video.

Robert DeNiro has had enough of Donald Trump:pic.twitter.com/F1DbravitV — Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) October 8, 2016

Here are De Niro’s full remarks in the video:

“I mean he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bulls–t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. “Colin Powell said it best: He’s a national disaster. He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has. “He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face. “This is somebody who we want for president? I don’t think so. What I care about is the direction of this country. And what I’m very, very worried about is that it might go in the wrong direction with someone like Donald Trump. “If you care about your future, vote for it.”

