Robert De Niro Scolds 'Rude' Jay-Z For Not Calling Him Back—Here's Today's Buzz

- APRobert De Niro told off Jay-Z at Leonardo CiCaprio’s birthday party.Robert De Niro got into a heated argument with Jay-Z at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party over the weekend. “Bob was sitting at a table, and when Jay-Z went over to say hello, De Niro told Jay that he never called him back,” a source told PageSix. Apparently, Jay-Z agreed to record a song for the Tribeca Film Festival and De Niro called the rapper six times to discuss it — but never heard back. “He told Jay that if somebody calls you six times, you call them back. It doesn’t matter who you are, that is just rude.”
- “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” had the biggest opening-day ticket sales of the year in Italy— bringing in $2.7 million on its first night, giving the country a much-needed box office boost.
- Meanwhile, in London, Kristen Stewart busts out another see-through ensemble for the film’s UK premiere.
- Carrie Fisher told the ladies of “The Talk” her ideas for the new Disney “Star Wars”: “I like the idea of being Mrs. Solo.”
- The Weinstein Co. has decided to forgo a Thanksgiving release for David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” in favour of a slower rollout — which is better for Oscar buzz, more annoying for fans who just want to see the movie already.
- Viacom Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit, defying weak box-office sales and a challenging advertising environment. The company said on Thursday that fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose 12 per cent to $643 million even though revenue fell 17 per cent.
- 19-year-old Miley Cyrus was spotted rolling in the $80,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS in L.A. yesterday.
