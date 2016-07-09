A fan found the exact moment when Robert De Niro's movies became disappointing

Miramax Robert De Niro in 1997’s ‘Jackie Brown.’

On the whole, Robert De Niro’s acting career has been an illustrious one, bolstered by two Academy Awards and a string of great roles in classic movies.

But, after a certain point, his roles in numerous critical catastrophes like this year’s “Dirty Grandpa” have seemed to point toward a trend that many moviegoers have quietly noted for years: It can seem like Robert De Niro has stopped caring about the films he appears in.

This is the driving sentiment behind a humorous chart created by Twitter user James Chapman. The chart graphs the Rotten Tomatoes scores for all of the movies De Niro has appeared in over the course of his 48-year career and concludes that the actor “stopped caring” after the release of his 2002 film “Showtime.”

As one Reddit user points out, Chapman’s graph mistakenly labels all Rotten Tomatoes scores above 50% as “Fresh,” when in fact only movies with a critical response of 60% or above are given that designation.

So, the year De Niro actually stopped caring was 1998, following his appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed crime thriller “Jackie Brown.”

Either way, we’re hoping that De Niro’s future in film includes more “Silver Linings Playbook”-like movies and less “Little Fockers.”

