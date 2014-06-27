Robert De Niro Crashed A World Cup Party So He Could Watch The US Play Germany

Watch out Bill Murray, Robert De Niro might be gunning for the title of Hollywood’s top random party crasher.

De Niro was in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighbourhood Thursday to film “The Intern” and, according to a neighbour, he wanted to take a break to watch the crucial World Cup game between the United States and Germany. The neighbour told Business Insider their apartment building got an email from Warner Bros. asking if they could help De Niro see the game.

“Our lead actor, Robert DeNiro, would very much like to watch the World Cup game, today at 12p,” the email said. “Would it be possible to place a small portable satellite on the building rooftop ASAP and run a cable to the street to help facilitate this request?”

According to the neighbour, De Niro apparently ended up getting invited to a nearby house where people were watching the game.

“We got another email from a neighbour saying he talked to the crew and apparently he found a house of people watching it and joined them,” the neighbour said.

De Niro’s publicist did not respond to a request for comment.

