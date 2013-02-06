US

Robert De Niro Chokes Up Talking About Bipolar Disorder

Aly Weisman
Robert De Niro Katie Couric David O. Russell Bradley Cooper SIlver Linings Playbook

“Silver Linings Playbook” actors Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper joined director David O. Russell on Katie Couric’s daytime talk show “Katie” on Monday to discuss their Oscar-nominated film.Bradley Cooper’s “Playbook” character, Pat Solitano, is a bipolar man who has recently been released from a mental institution and is returning home to live with his parents — played by Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver.

Director David O. Russell says he wanted to make the film because the content is close to his heart.

“I’ve had a son who has a mood disorder, which means someone that can have moods that can pull them down the drain and send the home to a tornado in moments,” Russell says in the “Katie” interview. 

O. Russell’s real-life son Matthew plays the nosy next door neighbour whom De Niro chases out of the yard in the film.

When Couric asked De Niro if he felt a greater responsibility about doing a film in which the director had so much personally invested, De Niro begins to tear up and says, “I don’t like to get emotional, but I know exactly what he [David] goes through.”

The director recalled to Couric, “I thought he [De Niro] was having hay fever, then I realised he was having an emotional reaction and I sat there and watched Robert De Niro cry for 10 minutes and I said, ‘Wow he’s really connecting with this material and this would be beautiful thing if it could work out, because I think his heart would be there’ and it is there.”

Watch the full interview below:

