76ers player blows wide open layup because LeBron James is on his tail

LeBron James’ famous chase-down blocks have made him one of the most feared defensive players in the NBA.

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington seemed all too aware of James’ reputation for hunting down opponents and pinning their shots against the backboard.

During the third quarter, Covington broke loose for what should have been an easy fast-break layup, but noticed LeBron trailing behind him, surely preparing for the chase-down block.

That’s when Covington rushed the layup and smacked it against the rim, blowing an easy basket.





LeBron doesn’t even have to do anything to prevent easy baskets!

Along with many others, Covington may have remembered LeBron saving the Cavaliers’ season with a chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the Finals. He later told Business Insider that he considers it the most important play of his career so far.

