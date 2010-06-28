Sen. Robert Byrd Has Died

Update: POLITICO has just reported that the Senator has passed away. He was 92, and the longest-serving Senator in history.



———-

Original post: If you thought that the early Friday-morning financial reform deal signalled the discussion was all over, you were wrong.

There were two developments this weekend that suggested everything isn’t quite a lock.

First, Mass. Senator Scott Brown came out and said that due to some last minute taxes, he might have a hard time voting YES on the deal.

Second, the old dean of the Senate Robert Byrd (D – W. VA) was admitted to the hospital with serious complications.

A prolonged absence could deny him the ability to cast a vote, potentially depriving Democrats of the necessary 60.

It’s not immediately clear how it will play out on this front, but reformers ought to be feeling nervous.

As for Scott Brown, he’s the subject of a POLITICO piece this morning, regarding his evolution from an outsider to the consummate Washington horse trader, having secured a special change to the financial reform bill that particularly benefits a pair of Mass.-based firms.

He even takes heat from a fellow GOPer:

Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.) said Brown “is doing his best to look out for his constituents,” but he said it would be a slippery slope if the final language made an exception to benefit the newly elected Republican.

“Certainly, if you go to carving out one, who are you going to leave out? Why isn’t everyone else entitled to it?” Chambliss said. “That was the issue with health care and very well could be an issue here — I don’t know.”

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.