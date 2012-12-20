The Most Famous Failed US Supreme Court Nominee Dies At 85

Robert Bork

Photo: AP Images

The man who received the most opposing votes ever lobbed against a Supreme Court nominee has died at age 85, Bloomberg reports.And while Robert Bork’s failed Supreme Court nomination made headlines, his life after the vicious political battle was even more interesting.



Before his death, Bork had long cemented his legacy as an antitrust expert. His book The Antitrust Paradox has influenced all levels of the legal world, including the Supreme Court, the Daily Kos reported in January 2011.

The antitrust scholar long argued Microsoft was violating antitrust laws and should be broken up into multiple pieces but then defended Google against similar claims, CNet reported in October.

“None of the purported antitrust problems that Google’s critics have raised indicates that Google is behaving anticompetitively,” Bork wrote in a paper released earlier this year. “Given the serious factual, logical, and economic flaws in the antitrust complaints about Google’s practices, one can reasonably conclude only that Google’s competitors are seeking to use antitrust law to protect their own market positions.”

The Federal Trade Commission investigated Google earlier this year on claims its competitive behaviour was unfair to competitors.

DON’T MISS: An ‘Obama Fan’ Will Try To Help Harvard Law Students Understand The President This Spring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.