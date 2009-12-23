Citigroup Customer Says A Russian Cyber Gang Stole $1 Million From His Bank Account

Citigroup is vigorously denying rumours that its computers were hacked by a Russian cyber gang.



The Wall Street Journal reports Citi’s denial of the hack. “We had no breach of the system and there were no losses, no customer losses, no bank losses.”

“Any allegation that the FBI is working a case at Citigroup involving tens of millions of losses is just not true.”

Undermining Citi’s denial of the case is Robert Blanchard, the co-owner of a lighting company.

At 3 a.m. on July 6, Mr. Blanchard tried to log on to his company’s Citibank account but couldn’t. Citibank said they would change his password and send him a new one by overnight mail.

By the time he sorted out the problem, he says, online thieves had sent $1,007,655 to banks overseas.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal.

